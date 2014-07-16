July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.486

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO, BNP Paribas, CIBC,

Danske Bank, Daiwa, HSBC, Scotia Bank, TD

Securities and ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1089927781

