BRIEF-Prakash Constrowell says withdrawal of scheme of arrangement with Bhumit Real Estate
* Says withdrawal of scheme of arrangement between co and Bhumit Real Estate Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.486
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO, BNP Paribas, CIBC,
Danske Bank, Daiwa, HSBC, Scotia Bank, TD
Securities and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1089927781
WARSAW, April 26 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, said on Wednesday that it will book 129 million zlotys ($33.22 million) of bank guarantee fund charges in the first quarter.