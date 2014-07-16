July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date July 30, 2020

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.406

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct & 1.6 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1089985557

