BRIEF-Prakash Constrowell says withdrawal of scheme of arrangement with Bhumit Real Estate
* Says withdrawal of scheme of arrangement between co and Bhumit Real Estate Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date July 30, 2020
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.406
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct & 1.6 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1089985557
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says withdrawal of scheme of arrangement between co and Bhumit Real Estate Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, April 26 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, said on Wednesday that it will book 129 million zlotys ($33.22 million) of bank guarantee fund charges in the first quarter.