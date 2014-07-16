BRIEF-Bahrain Commercial Facilities Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 4.7 million dinars versus 4.5 million dinars year ago
July 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alternatifbank AS
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date July 21, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.477
Yield 3.239 pct
Spread 143 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153bp
Over the UST
Payment Date July 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML & Commerzbank
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
