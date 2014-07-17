* Indian shares are seen opening flat on caution ahead of the earnings of Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange and MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index trade flat. * Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a stronger economy. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.21 billion rupees ($103.47 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian states eager to kick-start major infrastructure projects have proposed radical changes to land acquisition laws that are blamed for stalling billions of dollars' worth of roads, railways, ports and power installations. ($1 = 60.0200 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)