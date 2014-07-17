* Indian shares are seen opening flat on caution ahead of the
earnings of Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto
later in the day.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange and
MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index trade
flat.
* Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another
record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent
lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a
stronger economy.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.21 billion
rupees ($103.47 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Indian states eager to kick-start major infrastructure
projects have proposed radical changes to land acquisition laws
that are blamed for stalling billions of dollars' worth of
roads, railways, ports and power installations.
($1 = 60.0200 Indian Rupees)
