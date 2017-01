* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.72 percent in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers, but the uptick in global crude oil prices may hurt sentiment. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from recent steep drops after government data showed the country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a 8.70 to 8.78 percent range during the session. * The 150-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday will be key for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)