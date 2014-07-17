* Shares in India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fall 3.3 percent after 11.82 million shares changed hands in twenty-four block deals on the BSE exchange on Thursday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data shows. * The block deals happened at an average price of 1,162.24 rupees a share, Thomson Reuters calculation shows. * Shares are also pressured by the stock going ex-dividend on Thursday after earlier paying 14 rupees a share. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)