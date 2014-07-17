* Shares in India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fall 3.3
percent after 11.82 million shares changed hands in twenty-four
block deals on the BSE exchange on Thursday morning, according
to Thomson Reuters data shows.
* The block deals happened at an average price of 1,162.24
rupees a share, Thomson Reuters calculation shows.
* Shares are also pressured by the stock going ex-dividend on
Thursday after earlier paying 14 rupees a share.
