* Shares of IDFC Ltd fall 3.2 percent on profit-taking, after the Indian infrastructure lender rallied 8.8 percent in the previous session. Also hurting shares was a statement by the Reserve Bank of India late Wednesday that the company had agreed to cut its overseas investment limit. * RBI said IDFC agreed to cut the limit for purchase of its equity shares by FIIs up to 50.50 percent of the paid-up capital from 51.50 percent. * IDFC rallied on Wednesday after the central bank eased infrastructure bond sale rules. * Shares were also pressured by the stock going ex-dividend on Thursday, with the company earlier paying 2.60 rupees dividend per share. * IDFC shares were down 3.1 percent to 158.2 rupees at 0404 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)