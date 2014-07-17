* Shares of IDFC Ltd fall 3.2 percent on
profit-taking, after the Indian infrastructure lender rallied
8.8 percent in the previous session. Also hurting shares was a
statement by the Reserve Bank of India late Wednesday that the
company had agreed to cut its overseas investment limit.
* RBI said IDFC agreed to cut the limit for purchase of its
equity shares by FIIs up to 50.50 percent of the paid-up capital
from 51.50 percent.
* IDFC rallied on Wednesday after the central bank eased
infrastructure bond sale rules.
* Shares were also pressured by the stock going ex-dividend on
Thursday, with the company earlier paying 2.60 rupees dividend
per share.
* IDFC shares were down 3.1 percent to 158.2 rupees at 0404 GMT.
