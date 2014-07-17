* Shares in Indian power equipment maker Crompton Greaves
jump 10.3 percent after proposing to demerge its
consumer products business unit into a separate listed company,
the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* "Demerger would result in the consumer business being accorded
a higher multiple than the entire parent company. Peers in
electrical consumer business trade at a higher multiple as
compared to Crompton Greaves," said IIFL Capital in a note to
its clients.
