* Shares in Indian power equipment maker Crompton Greaves jump 10.3 percent after proposing to demerge its consumer products business unit into a separate listed company, the company said in a statement on Thursday. * "Demerger would result in the consumer business being accorded a higher multiple than the entire parent company. Peers in electrical consumer business trade at a higher multiple as compared to Crompton Greaves," said IIFL Capital in a note to its clients. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)