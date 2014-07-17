* India's Bajaj Auto operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports quarterly results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Bajaj Auto to report an operating profit of 10.28 billion rupees ($170.8 million) for the June quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 10.47 billion rupees. * The latest estimate for Bajaj Auto's quarterly operating profit stands at 10.08 billion rupees from Anand Rathi Securities, StarMine data adds. * Bajaj Auto shares nearly flat as of 0427 GMT. ($1 = 60.1750 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)