* India's broader NSE index inches up 0.14 percent, lead
by gains in defensive stocks from pharmaceutical and IT sectors
on caution ahead of key earnings including Tata Consultancy
Services and Bajaj Auto due later in the day.
* In healthcare shares, Lupin Ltd gains 2.3 percent
while Cipla Ltd is up 1.8 percent.
* Infosys Ltd gains 1.6 percent, Tech Mahindra
rises 1 percent and TCS advances 0.1 percent.
* Gains are also capped due to weak Asian shares. The MSCI Asia
ex Japan index is down 0.1 percent.
