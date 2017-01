* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices with traders preferring to stay light ahead of the debt sale on Friday. * Brent futures held above $107 a barrel on Thursday as a sharp drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and promising economic growth data from China indicated an improving outlook for demand in the world's top two oil consumers. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a 8.70 to 8.76 percent range during the rest of the session. * The government will sell 140 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday, the results of which will be key for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)