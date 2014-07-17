(Corrects typo in company name to Strides from Stride in
headline)
* Shares in India's Strides Arcolab Ltd gain 2 percent
after investor Shivanand Shankar Mankekar raised his stake in
the company to 4.7 percent in the June quarter from 1.26 percent
held earlier, according to exchange data.
* Mankekar increased his share holding in the company via three
entities namely, Laxmi Shivanand Mankekar, Shivanand Shankar
Mankekar and Kedar Shivanand Mankekar.
* Private investor Mankekar is a known stock picker in India.
