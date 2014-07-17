(Corrects typo in company name to Strides from Stride in headline) * Shares in India's Strides Arcolab Ltd gain 2 percent after investor Shivanand Shankar Mankekar raised his stake in the company to 4.7 percent in the June quarter from 1.26 percent held earlier, according to exchange data. * Mankekar increased his share holding in the company via three entities namely, Laxmi Shivanand Mankekar, Shivanand Shankar Mankekar and Kedar Shivanand Mankekar. * Private investor Mankekar is a known stock picker in India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)