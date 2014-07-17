July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 101.399

Yield 0.913 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC,

SOciete Generale CIB, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1071847245

Temporary ISIN XS1090243509

