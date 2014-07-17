July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 101.399
Yield 0.913 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC,
SOciete Generale CIB, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1071847245
Temporary ISIN XS1090243509
