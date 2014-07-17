July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.257
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NWB16X8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)