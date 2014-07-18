* Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday on global risk aversion following an escalation of violence in Gaza and the downing of a passenger plane at the Ukraine-Russia border. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.4 percent. * Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. * However, support is expected at lower levels for Indian shares on continued foreign investor buying and better-than-expected earnings by Tata Consultancy Services. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 19.12 billion rupees ($317.71 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * TCS's consolidated net profit for the three months to June 30, its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion rupees ($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said on Thursday. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)