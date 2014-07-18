* Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday on global risk
aversion following an escalation of violence in Gaza and the
downing of a passenger plane at the Ukraine-Russia border.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in Treasury
yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed Malaysian
airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors
scurrying into defensive assets.
* However, support is expected at lower levels for Indian shares
on continued foreign investor buying and better-than-expected
earnings by Tata Consultancy Services.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 19.12 billion
rupees ($317.71 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* TCS's consolidated net profit for the three months to June 30,
its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion rupees
($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the
Mumbai-based company said on Thursday.
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)