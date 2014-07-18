(Corrects day to Thursday from Monday in third bullet point; tweaks wording in first bullet point) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may rise as sentiment for emerging market debt sours after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. * The central bank is expected to sell long-dated debt worth 140 billion rupees later in the day which should also keep yields under pressure, although it would provide further direction to the market. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent. It closed at 8.74 percent on Thursday. * U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine, dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought a safe haven after the flurry of negative global news. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)