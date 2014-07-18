* USD/INR rises to a session high of 60.46, its highest since June 18, as sentiment for emerging markets sours after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive assets. * USD/INR trading at 60.37/38 compared with its Thursday's close of 60.18/19. * USD/INR faces good resistance at 60.50 levels, which mark the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the April-May election-related dollar decline. * Indian shares fall, with the 50-share Nifty down 0.5 percent on global risk aversion. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com / krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com)