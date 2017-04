* Shares of Indian non-banking financial companies, which take gold as collateral, surge after the central bank issued draft guidelines for those seeking a licence to set up a payments banks or a small bank. * Muthoot Finance Ltd surges 6.3 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd is up 3.3 percent. * These lenders would qualify as those allowed to apply for payments bank licences, traders say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)