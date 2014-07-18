* India's broader NSE index falls 0.3 percent, tracking
weak Asian markets after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet
at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive
assets.
* Blue-chip stocks lead the decline, with State Bank of India
falling 1.6 percent and while Bharat Heavy Electricals
Ltd losing 1.9 percent.
* Among other large-caps, Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls
0.9 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd slips 2.3
percent.
* However, losses were capped because of sharp gains in
technology stocks after Tata Consultancy Services,
India's biggest software services exporter, posted a
better-than-expected profit for the April-June
quarter.
* TCS gains 3.7 percent, while Wipro Ltd adds 2.8
percent.
