* India's broader NSE index falls 0.3 percent, tracking weak Asian markets after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive assets. * Blue-chip stocks lead the decline, with State Bank of India falling 1.6 percent and while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd losing 1.9 percent. * Among other large-caps, Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 0.9 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd slips 2.3 percent. * However, losses were capped because of sharp gains in technology stocks after Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services exporter, posted a better-than-expected profit for the April-June quarter. * TCS gains 3.7 percent, while Wipro Ltd adds 2.8 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)