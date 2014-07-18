* USD/INR trades at 60.26/27, off the 1-month high of 60.46, but still above the 60.18/19 close on Thursday. * Sentiment for emerging markets has been negative after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors to defensive assets. * USD/INR faces good resistance at 60.50 levels, which mark the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the April-May election-related dollar decline. * Indian shares recover losses with the 50-share Nifty up 0.2 percent on global risk aversion. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com / krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com)