* India's benchmark BSE index is 0.2 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.23 percent higher, helped by
gains in technology shares.
* The NSE IT index is up 1.7 percent after Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest software
services exporter, posted a better-than-expected profit for the
April-June quarter.
* TCS shares are up 3.2 percent, while Wirpo Ltd gains
2.4 percent.
* Among other blue-chips, ICICI Bank is up 1.3 percent
and Hero MotoCorp rises 1.5 percent.
* However, gains were limited as global markets remained under
pressure after the downing of a Malaysian airliner at the
Ukraine-Russia border, new sanctions on Moscow and unrest in
Gaza sent investors scurrying into defensive assets.
