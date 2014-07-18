* India's benchmark BSE index is 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.23 percent higher, helped by gains in technology shares. * The NSE IT index is up 1.7 percent after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest software services exporter, posted a better-than-expected profit for the April-June quarter. * TCS shares are up 3.2 percent, while Wirpo Ltd gains 2.4 percent. * Among other blue-chips, ICICI Bank is up 1.3 percent and Hero MotoCorp rises 1.5 percent. * However, gains were limited as global markets remained under pressure after the downing of a Malaysian airliner at the Ukraine-Russia border, new sanctions on Moscow and unrest in Gaza sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)