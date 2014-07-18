July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2020

Coupon 0.8 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.8 pct

ISIN DE000BLB2VC9

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2022

Coupon 1.15 pct

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Yield 1.16 pct

ISIN DE000BLB2VB1

****

Common Terms

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

