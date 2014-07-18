* Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports quarterly results on Saturday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects the company led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to report an operating profit of 76.70 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) for the June quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 82.68 billion rupees. * The latest estimate for Reliance's quarterly operating profit stands at 77.20 billion rupees from Motilal Oswal Securities, StarMine data adds. * Reliance's shares down 0.3 percent as of 0916 GMT. ($1 = 60.2500 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)