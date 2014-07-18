* Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's
operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports
quarterly results on Saturday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's
SmartEstimates shows.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects the company led by
billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to report an operating profit of
76.70 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) for the June quarter,
compared with a consensus mean estimate of 82.68 billion rupees.
* The latest estimate for Reliance's quarterly operating profit
stands at 77.20 billion rupees from Motilal Oswal Securities,
StarMine data adds.
* Reliance's shares down 0.3 percent as of 0916 GMT.
($1 = 60.2500 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)