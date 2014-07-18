* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 3 basis points to 8.77 percent despite bullish auction cut-offs as investors pare positions ahead of the weekend. * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday he hoped interest rates would be reduced should inflation ease, days after data showed consumer prices eased to their lowest since figures were first published in January 2012. * Sentiment for emerging Asian debt had soured after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border in early trade. * The central bank set largely-in-line to marginally lower cut-offs on the bonds at the 140-billion-rupee debt sale. * Brent crude oil climbed above $108 a barrel on Friday, extending sharp gains on heightened geopolitical risk after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)