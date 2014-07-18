* Trading is expected to be dominated by corporate earnings in the near term, with blue chips including Reliance Industries Ltd , HDFC Bank Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp, and Axis Bank Ltd set to post results. * Global factors will also be key after a Malaysian plane was shot down in eastern Ukraine, stoking tensions between Russia and the West. * Progress on monsoon would also be a key focus area for equity traders in the near term. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement Mon: Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp, Idea Cellular Tues: Axis Bank, Asian Paints Wedn: Cairn India Thurs: Wipro, Ambuja Cements, ACC Fri: Punjab National Bank (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)