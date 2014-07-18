* Trading is expected to be dominated by corporate earnings in
the near term, with blue chips including Reliance Industries Ltd
, HDFC Bank Ltd, Housing Development Finance
Corp, and Axis Bank Ltd set to post results.
* Global factors will also be key after a Malaysian plane was
shot down in eastern Ukraine, stoking tensions between Russia
and the West.
* Progress on monsoon would also be a key focus area for equity
traders in the near term.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sat: Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement
Mon: Canara Bank, HDFC Bank,
Housing Development Finance Corp,
Idea Cellular
Tues: Axis Bank, Asian Paints
Wedn: Cairn India
Thurs: Wipro, Ambuja Cements, ACC
Fri: Punjab National Bank
