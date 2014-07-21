* USD/INR seen opening marginally lower versus its Friday's close of 60.28/29, tracking the dollar's fall versus other Asian units but foreign fund inflows into the local share market will be key for direction. * Traders also expect some dollar demand from importers during the session, which will limit any sharp fall in the pair. * The pair seen moving in a 60.00 to 60.50 range during the day. * The pair trading at 60.50 in the 1-month offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian stock markets inched higher as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)