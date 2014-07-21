* USD/INR seen opening marginally lower versus its
Friday's close of 60.28/29, tracking the dollar's fall versus
other Asian units but foreign fund inflows into the local share
market will be key for direction.
* Traders also expect some dollar demand from importers during
the session, which will limit any sharp fall in the pair.
* The pair seen moving in a 60.00 to 60.50 range during the day.
* The pair trading at 60.50 in the 1-month offshore
non-deliverable forwards market.
* Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* Asian stock markets inched higher as investors set aside
geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of
U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this
week.
