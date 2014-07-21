* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which
ended Friday at 8.77 percent is seen opening marginally lower
tracking a fall in global crude prices, but sentiment to remain
cautious amid heightened geo-political tensions.
* Traders will await the details of this week's debt sale due to
be announced post-market hours for near-term clues. The
inclusion of a new 10-year paper is expected to lead to a
sell-off in the current benchmark bond.
* The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.72 to 8.82 percent range
during the session.
* Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched up their
first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk
after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine
and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza.
* U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a
weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding
onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of
tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours.
