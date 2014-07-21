* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which ended Friday at 8.77 percent is seen opening marginally lower tracking a fall in global crude prices, but sentiment to remain cautious amid heightened geo-political tensions. * Traders will await the details of this week's debt sale due to be announced post-market hours for near-term clues. The inclusion of a new 10-year paper is expected to lead to a sell-off in the current benchmark bond. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.72 to 8.82 percent range during the session. * Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched up their first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza. * U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)