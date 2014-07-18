July 18 - ** Shares in ITE Group Plc, an
exhibitions organiser, slump as much as 6.7 percent among the
top losers the FTSE 250.
** ITE, which organises exhibitions and conferences, gets 60
percent of its revenue from Russia, and less than 5 percent from
Ukraine.
** "The EU and US are looking at sanctions and putting
pressure on Russia. It is affecting the Russian economy. This
accident, for want of a better word, in the Ukraine will
increase that pressure," N+1 SINGER analyst Johnathan Barrett
told Reuters.
** The company was not immediately available for comment
** ITE said in an earnings statement on Tuesday that the
political crisis in the region had hurt its Ukrainian business.
