Bangalore, Jul 18 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49,000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 42,000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36,850 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42,500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 114,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25,000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16,350 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8,800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 37,900 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23,500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 635 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 245 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 107 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 38,500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14,700 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 790 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 815 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 785 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 827 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 918 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 900 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,460 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 79,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69,000 3. Sunflower Oil 58,500 4. Kardi Oil 90,000 5. Linseed Oil 74,500 6. Sesame Oil 95,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 64,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56,800 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 59,500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53,500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 61,500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 57,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 55,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65,800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 67,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 65,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 82,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 755 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 795 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 49,000 4. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (5%) FOB Indonesia US$MT 1,125 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (1.75%FFA)C&F India US$/M.T. 1,145 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified