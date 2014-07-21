* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday, following gains in other Asian stocks. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.2 percent. * Asian stock markets inch higher as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.74 billion rupees ($95.22 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Sentiment may also get a boost after Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly net profit topped market expectations, bolstered by strong revenue growth in its oil and gas business and higher margins in its core refining business. ($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees)