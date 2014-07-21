* India's Exide Industries Ltd's operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports quarterly results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects the company to report an operating profit of 2.57 billion rupees ($42.69 million)for the June quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.61 billion rupees. * The latest estimate for Exide's quarterly operating profit stands at 2.57 billion rupees from Karvy Stock Broking, StarMine data adds. * Exide's shares down 1.2 percent as of 0357 GMT. ($1 = 60.2000 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)