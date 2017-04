* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 bps lower at 8.75 percent amid speculation the country could announce a tweaking of foreign institutional investment limits for debt to attract more overseas funds. * Traders are also awaiting the details of this week's debt sale due to be announced after the close of trading, amid widespread expectations a new 10-year paper will be announced this month. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.72 to 8.82 percent range during the session. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)