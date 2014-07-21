* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.6 percent while the broader NSE index adds 0.63 percent on strong corporate earnings and firm trends from other Asian markets. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd leads gains with a 2.9 percent rise on better-than-expected earnings. * Among other large caps, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd adds 2.9 percent after the company said it would buy a 15 percent stake in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. * MCX shares trading 12.9 percent higher while parent Financial Technologies (India) Ltd up 5.76 percent. * Asian stocks were a fraction firmer as investors set aside geopolitical concerns for the moment to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)