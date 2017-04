* USD/INR at 60.22/23 versus its Friday's close of 60.28/29 with losses in the dollar versus other Asian currencies and gains in the domestic share market hurting. * Traders also watching the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund inflows during the session. Shares up 0.23 percent. * The pair seen moving in a 60.00 to 60.50 range during the day. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Good dollar selling from certain foreign banks was seen in early trade, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)