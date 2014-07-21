AUTOSHOW-Kia Motors exec says to announce India car factory "soon"
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
July 21 (Reuters) -
* India telecoms regulator releases recommendations on guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing between carriers
* India regulator recommends spectrum in 800,900,1800,2100,2300,2500 mhz bands sharable if both carriers have spectrum in same band
* India regulator recommends leasing of spectrum not to be permitted Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1yQgXhV] (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)
