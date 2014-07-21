BRIEF-Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition changes CEO to Cheon Byung Nyeon
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel Nord Europe France SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp
Issue price 99.85
Reoffer price 99.85
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 75bp
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd(JCR) raised the company's issuer rating to "A" from "A-"