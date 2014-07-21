Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2014
Coupon 1.8 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.8 pct
Payment Date July 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2VH8
PARIS, April 14 Emmanuel Macron seemed destined for a steady climb up the ranks of the French establishment when he decided to apply his skills as a deal-making investment banker to the world of politics.