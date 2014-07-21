July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2019
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.657
Yield 0.695 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan
& TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1091094448
