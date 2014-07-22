SE Asia Stocks-Lower as investors opt for safer bets; Singapore falls 1 pct

By Rushil Dutta April 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Monday as concerns over overseas geopolitical risks drove investors to safer assets, with Singapore dropping 1 percent. Already bruised by worries over North Korea and upcoming French elections, global investor sentiment took a further hit on weak U.S. economic data. Though a raft of Chinese economic data earlier in the day beat market expectations, they failed to enthuse investors who had alre