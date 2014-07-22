* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, heading towards their sixth consecutive day of gains, tracking strength in global stocks and continued foreign investor buying. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.42 percent. * Asian stocks edged up in early trading on Tuesday, though the upside was capped by lingering concerns about the Ukraine crisis and violence in Gaza which pressured U.S. yields and the dollar. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.61 billion rupees ($26.73 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Banks stocks would be on watch after a Reserve Bank of India panel proposed on Monday that counter cyclical capital buffers for banks consist of only common equity Tier 1 capital and be gradually raised to 2.5 percent of lenders' risk weighted assets. * Key earnings on Tuesday: Axis Bank, Asian Paints ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)