* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, heading
towards their sixth consecutive day of gains, tracking strength
in global stocks and continued foreign investor buying.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.42 percent.
* Asian stocks edged up in early trading on Tuesday, though the
upside was capped by lingering concerns about the Ukraine crisis
and violence in Gaza which pressured U.S. yields and the
dollar.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.61 billion
rupees ($26.73 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
showed.
* Banks stocks would be on watch after a Reserve Bank of India
panel proposed on Monday that counter cyclical capital buffers
for banks consist of only common equity Tier 1 capital and be
gradually raised to 2.5 percent of lenders' risk weighted
assets.
* Key earnings on Tuesday: Axis Bank, Asian Paints
($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)