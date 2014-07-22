* Shares of India's Indoco Remedies Ltd surge 9.5
percent after the company said on Monday that the U.S. drug
regulator had approved the company's sterile and solid dosage
manufacturing plants located in the state of Goa, paving the way
for its ophthalmic product launches in the United States.
* This is a significant positive for the company as the sale of
products from these plants should contribute 30 percent of
Indoco's FY16 operating profit, brokerage Religare said in a
report on Monday.
* "We expect the stock's discounted multiples (vs. peers) to
narrow on strong EPS growth (45% CAGR over FY14-FY17E) and
improving return ratios," the note said.
