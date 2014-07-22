* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which
ended Monday at 8.70 percent is seen edging higher as investors
sell the current paper to make space for the issuance of a new
10-year bond later this week, which will eventually become the
benchmark bond.
* Dealers say the rise in global crude oil prices is also likely
to pressure yields higher during the session. The 10-year is
seen holding in a 8.68 to 8.78 percent range during the day.
* India will sell 140 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday,
including 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper, the
central bank said late on Monday.
* Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of escalating tension
between Russia and the West over the crisis in Ukraine mounted,
while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior to its expiry.
