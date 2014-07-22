* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which ended Monday at 8.70 percent is seen edging higher as investors sell the current paper to make space for the issuance of a new 10-year bond later this week, which will eventually become the benchmark bond. * Dealers say the rise in global crude oil prices is also likely to pressure yields higher during the session. The 10-year is seen holding in a 8.68 to 8.78 percent range during the day. * India will sell 140 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper, the central bank said late on Monday. * Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of escalating tension between Russia and the West over the crisis in Ukraine mounted, while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior to its expiry. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)