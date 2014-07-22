* USD/INR seen opening marginally lower versus Monday's close of 60.30/31, on the back of the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies while gains in the offshore Nifty futures is also seen aiding sentiment for flows. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.4 percent, suggesting a strong start to the local market. * Traders, however, expect some dollar demand from importers during the session, which will limit any sharp fall in the pair. * The pair seen moving in a 60.10 to 60.50 range during the day. * The pair trading at 60.60 in the 1-month offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Asian stocks edged up in early trading on Tuesday, though the upside was capped by lingering concerns about the Ukraine crisis and violence in Gaza which pressured U.S. yields and the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)