* USD/INR trading at 60.22/23 versus its close of 60.30/31, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies with hopes of foreign fund inflows into the local sharemarket continuing to cheer. * Foreign investors bought shares worth $26.73 million on Monday, a fourth straight day of purchases. The Nifty trading up 0.31 percent in preopen trade, raising hopes for more foreign fund inflows. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:. * Traders, however, expect some dollar demand from importers during the session, which will limit any sharp fall in the pair. The pair seen moving in a 60.10 to 60.50 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)