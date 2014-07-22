* USD/INR trading at 60.22/23 versus its close of
60.30/31, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian
currencies with hopes of foreign fund inflows into the local
sharemarket continuing to cheer.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth $26.73 million on
Monday, a fourth straight day of purchases. The Nifty
trading up 0.31 percent in preopen trade, raising hopes for more
foreign fund inflows.
* Traders, however, expect some dollar demand from importers
during the session, which will limit any sharp fall in the pair.
The pair seen moving in a 60.10 to 60.50 range during the day.
