* Shares in Indian telecom operators gain after Idea Cellular's April-June profit beat estimates and after the sector regulator issued guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing between carriers that is seen benefiting the bigger incumbents. * Idea Cellular's shares jumped after first-quarter profit rose 57 percent to 7.28 billion rupees ($120.8 million), beating consensus estimates due to a rebound in voice as well as data realisations without any pressure on volumes, traders say. * Spectrum sharing can be useful for big operators that are either facing or could face network capacity issues, analysts say. * Idea Cellular is up 2.4 percent, Bharti Airtel is up 3.2 percent while Reliance Communications in up 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)