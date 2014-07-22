* Shares in Indian telecom operators gain after Idea Cellular's
April-June profit beat estimates and after the sector
regulator issued guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing
between carriers that is seen benefiting the bigger incumbents.
* Idea Cellular's shares jumped after first-quarter profit rose
57 percent to 7.28 billion rupees ($120.8 million), beating
consensus estimates due to a rebound in voice as well as data
realisations without any pressure on volumes, traders say.
* Spectrum sharing can be useful for big operators that are
either facing or could face network capacity issues, analysts
say.
* Idea Cellular is up 2.4 percent, Bharti Airtel is up
3.2 percent while Reliance Communications in up 1.4
percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)