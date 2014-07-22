* India's 2023 8.83 percent 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.68 percent from its previous close, on expectations the new 10-year debt announced on Monday, which will become the new benchmark, will be sold at yields substantially below the current benchmark. * The RBI said on Monday it would auction 70 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) of a new 10-year paper on Friday as part of its 140 billion rupee auction. * The soon to be sold 10-year bond was trading at 8.42 percent in the when-issued market, with only 4 trades reported according to data from CCIL. Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon of 8.45-50 percent. * Sentiment for debt markets is also supported by expectations the government will allow greater foreign investor participation in the local market by tweaking sub-category debt limits. * India attracted strong demand for its 25.21 billion rupee auction of debt limits on Monday. ($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees)