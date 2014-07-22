* India's 2023 8.83 percent 10-year bond yield
falls 2 bps to 8.68 percent from its previous close, on
expectations the new 10-year debt announced on Monday, which
will become the new benchmark, will be sold at yields
substantially below the current benchmark.
* The RBI said on Monday it would auction 70 billion rupees
($1.16 billion) of a new 10-year paper on Friday as part of its
140 billion rupee auction.
* The soon to be sold 10-year bond was trading at 8.42 percent
in the when-issued market, with only 4 trades reported according
to data from CCIL. Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a
coupon of 8.45-50 percent.
* Sentiment for debt markets is also supported by expectations
the government will allow greater foreign investor participation
in the local market by tweaking sub-category debt limits.
* India attracted strong demand for its 25.21 billion rupee
auction of debt limits on Monday.
($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees)