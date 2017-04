* India's broader NSE index rises 0.6 percent, heading for a sixth consecutive session of gains. * Telecom stocks lead gains after Idea Cellular Ltd's April-June profit beat estimates and after the sector regulator issued guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing between carriers that is seen benefiting the bigger incumbents. * Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 5.5 percent while Idea Cellular is up 4.6 percent. * Among other blue-chips, Hindalco Industries Ltd gains 1.4 percent after LME aluminium hit a new 16-month peak on Tuesday as supply constraints prompted expectations of further gains. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)