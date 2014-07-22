* India's overnight cash rate trading at 8.80-8.85, not far from a 4-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday. * That is much above the overnight repo rate of 8 percent. * Liquidity tight after payments from Friday's 140 billion rupee ($2.33 billion) bond auction. * States will also auction at least 105.5 billion rupees worth of debt on Tuesday. * Meanwhile, RBI is yet to announce term repo auction this week, also keeping liquidity tight. * Traders say overnight cash rate may remain above 9 percent, with average daily deficit close to 1.2 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.1925 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com /; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)