* India's overnight cash rate trading at 8.80-8.85,
not far from a 4-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday.
* That is much above the overnight repo rate of 8 percent.
* Liquidity tight after payments from Friday's 140 billion rupee
($2.33 billion) bond auction.
* States will also auction at least 105.5 billion rupees worth
of debt on Tuesday.
* Meanwhile, RBI is yet to announce term repo auction this week,
also keeping liquidity tight.
* Traders say overnight cash rate may remain above 9 percent,
with average daily deficit close to 1.2 trillion rupees.
($1 = 60.1925 Indian Rupees)
