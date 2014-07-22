* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says it met nearly 60 global investors over the past two weeks, and each was overweight on India. * That consensus bullishness may be the biggest risk to shares, BofA says, but sticks to its year-end target of 27,000. * BofA adds in the near-term India could see a slight pullback on global concerns and a possible monsoon failure. * BofA notes investors interested in Indian midcaps still see low positioning for a domestic economic upturn. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)