* India's 2023 8.83 percent 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.69 percent. * New 10-year debt announced on Monday expected to be sold substantially below yield of current 2023 benchmark, pressuring yields across the curve. * The upcoming 10-year bond trading at 8.42 percent in the when-issued market after 25 trades, according to CCIL data. * But bigger gains capped as liquidity tightens; call rate trading at 8.95-9 percent, not far from a four-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday.